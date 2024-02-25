Rahul Gandhi’s Attempt To Erase Ahmed Patel’s Legacy: BJP As Congress Hands Over Bharuch to AAP

Advertisement

Bharuch Seat Controversy: As the Congress handed over Bharuch Lok Sabha seat to the Aam Aadmi Party as part of the seat-sharing pact under the INDI Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have called this a ‘revenge of the prince’, highlighting the differences between Rahul Gandhi and late Ahmed Patel.

Bharuch is considered a bastion of Congress' long-time trouble shooter Ahmed Patel. Congress leader late Ahmed Patel had won from the Bharuch seat three times in the 1970s and 1980s, and his children has been demanding the Congress party to retain the seat with the Congress party.

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, who recently crossed over to BJP from the Congress party called it a revenge. “Handing over long standing stronghold of Sh Ahmed Patel, who gave his life to Congress Party, to AAP is the revenge of the “Prince” !” said Shergill in a post on X.



Attempt To Erase Ahmed Patel's Legacy: BJP

BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya accused the first family of the Congress of discriminating against others. Highlighting the differences between Rahul Gandhi and Ahmed Patel, Malviya said that giving the Bharuch seat to AAP is an attempt to erase the legacy of Ahmed Patel.

“In the Congress, one dynasty is more equal than the others. Everyone knows of the differences between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi. Giving away Bharuch to AAP is Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to erase his legacy and humiliate the family. Gandhis believe in use and throw,” said Amit Malviya in a post on X.

Will Ahmed Patel's Children Rebel Against Congress

Daughter of Ahmed Patel, Mumtaz Patel, issued an apology after the decision, however, son Faisal asserted that he would speak to Congress High Command.

"Deeply apologize to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make Congress stronger. We won't let Ahmed Patel's 45 years of Legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti," Mumtaz said in a post on X.

The late leader's son Faisal Patel said Congress workers were not happy with the decision to cede the seat under the INDIA alliance agreement. Faisal Patel, however, added he would abide by the decision of the Congress high command.

Will Win Bharuch for Congress: Faisal

Faisal Patel claimed he would win the seat if the Congress gives him the ticket from Bharuch.

"There is still a lot of time for nomination and election. A lot of things can still happen. My father did a lot for the people of Bharuch. This is our seat. The workers and I are against this alliance but we will accept whatever the party says," Faisal Patel said.