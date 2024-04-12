Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid Opposition's charge of Modi government following dictatorial path, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the actual dictatorship happened during the emergency years imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rajnath Singh recalled when his mother passed away, he wasn't allowed to attend her last rites. Rajnath Singh, like other Opposition leaders, were lodged in jails during the Emergency.

Hitting out at the Opposition's ‘dictatorship’ charge, Rajnath Singh said, “I was not given parole to attend my mother's last rites during the Emergency, and now they (Congress) call us dictators." Rajnath Singh was speaking at ANI podcast. He spoke in detail about the hardships he faced during the Emergency period.

Rajnath Singh told that his mother suffered a brain hemorrhage, and was admitted in a hospital in Varanasi. “She remained under supervision of doctors for 27 days and then passed away,” he said. Rajnath Singh said that he could not meet his mother even once during her last days.

“They didn't even give me parole to meet my ailing mother and they accuse us of dictatorship,” said Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh said that for a healthy democracy to function in the country, capable leaders are required in the role of Opposition.