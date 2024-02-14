Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:36 IST
Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields Ashwini Vaishnaw From Odisha | See Full List
BJP on Wednesday released another list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls where Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will contest from Odisha.
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) released another list of candidates from various states for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, fielding Union Minister L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.
Ashwini said, "I am a disciplined worker of the BJP...I thank the party's leadership, PM Modi for allowing me to render my services once again..."
BJD Supports Ashwini Vaishnaw
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in a statement released said that it will support the candidature of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, "for the larger interest of State's Railways and Telecom Development" in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha - 2024.
Advertisement
This comes as the saffron party earlier released the list with six new daces in for Uttar Pradesh for seven seats, including RPN Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant, and Navin Jain.
Sudhanshu Trivedi, the party's spokesperson, is the only candidate who has been given a second term for the Upper House.
Advertisement
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Raja Devendra Pratap Singh. Singh hails from a prestigious lineage and is the son of the grandson of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh. Notably, the renowned cultural event "Chakradhar Samaroh" is organized annually in Raigarh in honor of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh.
In Haryana, the party has picked Subhash Barala, the former chief of the party in the state, as its candidate for the upcoming elections. Furthermore, the party has fielded Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage from Karnataka.
Advertisement
For the Upper House, the party picked Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Samik Bhattacharya from Karnataka.
Advertisement
Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:44 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.