New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) released another list of candidates from various states for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, fielding Union Minister L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.

BJP releases another list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha Biennial elections.



Union Minister L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha

Ashwini said, "I am a disciplined worker of the BJP...I thank the party's leadership, PM Modi for allowing me to render my services once again..."

On being nominated for Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "I am a disciplined worker of the BJP...I thank the party's leadership, PM Modi for allowing me to render my services once again..."

BJD Supports Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in a statement released said that it will support the candidature of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, "for the larger interest of State's Railways and Telecom Development" in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha - 2024.

This comes as the saffron party earlier released the list with six new daces in for Uttar Pradesh for seven seats, including RPN Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant, and Navin Jain.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, the party's spokesperson, is the only candidate who has been given a second term for the Upper House.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Raja Devendra Pratap Singh. Singh hails from a prestigious lineage and is the son of the grandson of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh. Notably, the renowned cultural event "Chakradhar Samaroh" is organized annually in Raigarh in honor of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh.

In Haryana, the party has picked Subhash Barala, the former chief of the party in the state, as its candidate for the upcoming elections. Furthermore, the party has fielded Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage from Karnataka.

For the Upper House, the party picked Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Samik Bhattacharya from Karnataka.