English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields Ashwini Vaishnaw From Odisha | See Full List

BJP on Wednesday released another list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls where Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will contest from Odisha.

Digital Desk
Ashwini Vaishnaw
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) released another list of candidates from various states for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, fielding Union Minister L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha.

Ashwini said, "I am a disciplined worker of the BJP...I thank the party's leadership, PM Modi for allowing me to render my services once again..."

BJD Supports Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in a statement released said that it will support the candidature of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, "for the larger interest of State's Railways and Telecom Development" in the ensuing Election to Rajya Sabha - 2024.

Advertisement

This comes as the saffron party earlier released the list with six new daces in for Uttar Pradesh for seven seats, including RPN Singh, Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, Sadhna Singh, Amarpal Maurya, Sangita Balwant, and Navin Jain. 

Sudhanshu Trivedi, the party's spokesperson, is the only candidate who has been given a second term for the Upper House.

Advertisement

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Raja Devendra Pratap Singh. Singh hails from a prestigious lineage and is the son of the grandson of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh. Notably, the renowned cultural event "Chakradhar Samaroh" is organized annually in Raigarh in honor of Maharaja Chakradhar Singh.

In Haryana, the party has picked Subhash Barala, the former chief of the party in the state, as its candidate for the upcoming elections. Furthermore, the party has fielded Narayana Krishanasa Bhandage from Karnataka. 

Advertisement

For the Upper House, the party picked Mahendra Bhatt from Uttarakhand and Samik Bhattacharya from Karnataka.

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement