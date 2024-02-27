Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Elections began for 15 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday at 9 am in the upper house. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded eight candidates, while the Samajwadi Party has put forward three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Although the BJP has sufficient numbers to send seven members unopposed, the candidacy of Sanjay Seth has increased the likelihood of a competitive contest for one seat.