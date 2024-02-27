Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Voting underway for 15 seats across UP, Himachal, K'taka

Elections are underway for 15 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh in the upper house.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Elections began for 15 Rajya Sabha seats across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday at 9 am in the upper house. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has fielded eight candidates, while the Samajwadi Party has put forward three for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats. Although the BJP has sufficient numbers to send seven members unopposed, the candidacy of Sanjay Seth has increased the likelihood of a competitive contest for one seat.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

