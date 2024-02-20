Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:00 IST
Rajya Sabha Polls: 6 Nominees Including Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora Elected Unopposed in Maharashtra
The NDA had fielded five nominees, including three from the BJP, while the opposition had fielded one nominee as the Congress candidate.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: The Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Monday concluded with elections of all the six candidates from the state in the fray including three candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one from the Shiv Sena and one from the Congress. Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan was also elected unopposed, who was a BJP candidate from the state.
One Congress nominee elected
According to the information, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fielded five nominees, including three from the BJP, while the opposition had fielded one nominee as the Congress candidate.
The BJP nominees Ashok Chavan, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, and RSS worker Ajit Gopchade were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the state.
Advertisement
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had fielded ex-Congress MP Milind Deora and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP had nominated Praful Patel for the Rajya Sabha. Both of them were also elected unopposed.
On the other hand, the Congress had nominated Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore, the lone candidate from the opposition.
Advertisement
Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:00 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.