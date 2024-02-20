Advertisement

Mumbai: The Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Monday concluded with elections of all the six candidates from the state in the fray including three candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one from the Shiv Sena and one from the Congress. Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan was also elected unopposed, who was a BJP candidate from the state.

One Congress nominee elected

According to the information, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fielded five nominees, including three from the BJP, while the opposition had fielded one nominee as the Congress candidate.

The BJP nominees Ashok Chavan, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, and RSS worker Ajit Gopchade were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had fielded ex-Congress MP Milind Deora and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP had nominated Praful Patel for the Rajya Sabha. Both of them were also elected unopposed.

On the other hand, the Congress had nominated Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore, the lone candidate from the opposition.

