Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Rajya Sabha Polls: 6 Nominees Including Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora Elected Unopposed in Maharashtra

The NDA had fielded five nominees, including three from the BJP, while the opposition had fielded one nominee as the Congress candidate.

Digital Desk
Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra
All 6 candidates in Maharashtra elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha | Image:Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra on Monday concluded with elections of all the six candidates from the state in the fray including three candidates from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one from the Shiv Sena and one from the Congress. Congress turncoat Ashok Chavan was also elected unopposed, who was a BJP candidate from the state.

One Congress nominee elected

According to the information, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had fielded five nominees, including three from the BJP, while the opposition had fielded one nominee as the Congress candidate.

The BJP nominees Ashok Chavan, former MLA Medha Kulkarni, and RSS worker Ajit Gopchade were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the state.

Advertisement

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had fielded ex-Congress MP Milind Deora and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP had nominated Praful Patel for the Rajya Sabha. Both of them were also elected unopposed.

On the other hand, the Congress had nominated Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore, the lone candidate from the opposition. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 19:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

20 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

20 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

20 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

20 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

21 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

21 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

21 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejas Mk1A's Quadruplex Digital Fly-by-Wire System Flies Successfully

    Defence9 minutes ago

  2. ‘Naam Batao’: Rahul Gandhi Intimidates Mediaperson During Yatra | Watch

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  3. Raising funds in India at strongest over next 2 years: BofA

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video Shows 'Desi Jugaad' Children From Rajasthan Make DIY Jhoola

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Farmers’ Protest: Agitators Bring Proclain Machine to Clear Barricading

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo