Ranchi Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Ranchi Election Result LIVE: Ranchi assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. The counting of votes will take place at 8 am on Saturday, November 23.

Key Candidates

Mahua Maji: JMM

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh: BJP

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP candidate C. P. Singh won with 79,646 votes, defeating JMM's Mahua Maji, who secured 73,742 votes. Independent candidate Pawan Kumar Sharma received 6,479 votes. In the 2014 elections, C. P. Singh also emerged victorious, garnering 95,760 votes, while Mahua Maji obtained 36,897 votes, and Congress' Surendra Singh earned 7,935 votes.

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).