Updated February 25th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Resolve to Give Modi Govt Third Term with Over 400 Seats: Amit Shah to BJP Workers in MP

At an event in Khajuraho, Shah said that the upcoming polls are “for making Bharat a superpower and the world's third largest economy under Modi's leadership.”

Digital Desk
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Khajuraho.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an event in Khajuraho. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
KHAJURAHO: Union Home Minister, while adressing BJP workers at an event in Khajuraho, asked them to work towards giving the Narendra Modi-led NDA a third term at the Centre with more than 400 deaths. He asserted that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are “for making Bharat a superpower and the world's third largest economy under Modi's leadership.”

Earlier, while addressing party leaders and workers at an event in Gwalior, Shah called on all present to strive for polling of 370 additional votes in each booth so that the BJP may achieve its target of winning 370 seats by itself in the Lok Sabha polls. 

The BJP, which had previously won 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2019, is now aiming to take all 29 Lok Sabha seats from the state in 2024 and, at the Gwalior event, Amit Shah reportedly urged party workers to increase the BJP vote share in the state by 10 per cent in the upcoming polls. 

"Congress means corruption…"

While addressing booth level workers of the party at Khajuraho, Shah said that "the Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress".

He said that the Congress, during its 10-year tenure, (between 2004 and 2014) had indulged in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

Hailing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the Modi government, Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to take swipes at him by saying the saffron party claims it will build the temple but will not give people the date of construction.

"The temple has been built under the Modi government. The BJP fulfils every commitment made to the public," asserted Shah.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

