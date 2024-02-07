RJD Mukt Bihar, Acche Din To Return: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain on Bihar Political Crisis

Advertisement

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Sunday, January 28, said that acche din (Better Days) will soon return in the state of Bihar. As far as the latest development is concerned, Nitish Kumar has resigned from the post of Bihar's CM and has been appointed as the caretaken CM by Governor Rajendra V Arlekar.

Talking to reporters, ahead of the crucial BJP legislatures meeting at state BJP headquarters here, Shahnawaz, told reporters, "Acche deen will soon come in Bihar…and the state will be made RJD 'mukt' (free) Bihar".

Advertisement

According to sources in the saffron camp, the BJP's strategy was to wait for Nitish Kumar to resign first.

"If the BJP again forms the government with the JD(U), it will go back to the earlier formula of 2020 where Nitish Kumar will continue as the chief minister, and the BJP will have two deputy chief ministers. This formula has been finalised this time also", said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity, as per PTI.

Advertisement

Will form new alliance: Nitish Kumar

After handing over his resignation, Nitish Kumar clearly said that he will new alliance in the state. “Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright...I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved,” said Nitish Kumar to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.

Advertisement