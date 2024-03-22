Advertisement

New Delhi: Senior leader Rohan Gupta has quit the Congress party on Friday, March 22, days after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Seat. This comes ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Rohan Gupta in his resignation alleged that he faced constant humiliation and character assassination. Gupta said that he was troubled by senior leaders of the Congress party associated with Communication department.

(This is a breaking copy)

Advertisement