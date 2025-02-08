Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar Election Result LIVE: Who's Leading, Who's Trailing

Delhi Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for Delhi's Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti and Tri Nagar constituencies will begin at 8 AM. As counting begins, Republic World will provide real-time updates on the winners from these four key constituencies. Stay tuned for round-wise vote counts, lead margins, and final results as they come in. With stakes high and competition fierce, every round of counting will shape the final outcome. Follow this space for the latest updates on who emerges victorious in Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, and Tri Nagar.

Rohini Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Rohini Assembly constituency of Delhi went to polls on February 05, 2025. The candidates in the fray from the Rohini constituency are – Pardeep Mittal of the AAP, Vijender Gupta of the BJP and Sumesh Gupta of the INC. In the last Assembly elections, the BJP’s Vijender Gupta won by a margin of 12648 votes. The AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala was the runner-up securing 49526 votes. In the 2020 Assembly elections, Delhi recorded 61.46 per cent voter turnout for the 70 Assembly constituencies.

Shalimar Bagh Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE

The Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency of Delhi went to polls on February 05, 2025. The candidates in the fray from the Shalimar Bagh constituency are – Bandana Kumari of the AAP, Rekha Gupta of the BJP and Parveen Kumar Jain of the INC. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Bandana Kumari of AAP won in this seat defeating Rekha Gupta of BJP by a margin of 3,440 which was 2.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 49.41% in 2020 in this seat.

Shakur Basti Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE

Shakur Basti, one of the 10 Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat assembly segments, is a key constituency. The area is a mix of residential and commercial spaces and is home to the Shakur Basti railway station. The seat has incumbent AAP MLA Satyendar Jain take on BJP's Karnail Singh. Congress has fielded Satish Luthra. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jain secured a close victory with 51,530 votes. BJP's S.C. Vats garnered 48,397 votes, while Congress candidate Chaman Lal Sharma received 4,812 votes.

Tri Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE