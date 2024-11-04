sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Srinagar Grenade Attack | Delhi Pollution | India vs Canada | US Elections |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Roti, Beti, Maati ki Pukar, Jharkhand Mein BJP-NDA Sarkar: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Garhwa

Published 12:50 IST, November 4th 2024

Roti, Beti, Maati ki Pukar, Jharkhand Mein BJP-NDA Sarkar: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Garhwa

Addressing a rally in Garhwa, PM said that after the formation of a double-engine-govt the development in the state will also take place at double the pace.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Roti, Beti, Maati ki Pukar, Jharkhand Mein BJP-NDA Sarkar: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Garhwa
Roti, Beti, Maati ki Pukar, Jharkhand Mein BJP-NDA Sarkar: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Garhwa | Image: ANI
Advertisement

12:50 IST, November 4th 2024