English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Akhilesh Yadav's appereance at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes days after SP and Congress reached a seat sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Agra as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Agra as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. | Image:X@yadavakhilesh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AGRA: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Agra. His apperance alongside Gandhi came days after the two parties reached an agreement for seat sharing in the state of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

The pair, accompanied by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered to witness the yatra even as party workers from both SP and Congress raised slogans. 

Advertisement

During his address, Yadav took on the government at the Centre as he said, "Today, farmers are standing against the government. The government is scared of the power of farmers. In the coming time, the BJP will be removed and the INDIA coalition government will give respect to farmers."

Advertisement

He added that the BJP has not given the backward classes, Dalits and minority communities the respect they deserve.

Senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Mathur was also present on the occasion. Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes at a statue of BR Ambedkar in Agra.

Advertisement

"The Agra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has definitely proved to be an ice-breaker. The atmosphere is wonderful, workers of both parties are enthusiastic. This will definitely have a positive impact in the Lok Sabha elections for both the parties," Mathur told PTI.

"Under the leadership of Rahulji, Priyankaji and Akhileshji, we will spring a surprise in the Lok Sabha elections," he added. Mathur is a former Congress Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

an hour ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

an hour ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

19 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

19 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

19 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

19 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

19 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Turns Prosthetic Eye into Flashlight

    World27 minutes ago

  2. PM Seeks Blessings from Dwarka Shankaracharya

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  3. From PCs to AI - Satya Nadella’s 10 years at Microsoft's helm

    Tech 38 minutes ago

  4. Tax-saving strategies for senior citizens in 2024

    Business News44 minutes ago

  5. Jheel Mehta Reveals What Made Her Quit TMKOC, Says 'It's Not Her Height'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo