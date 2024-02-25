Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Agra as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. | Image: X@yadavakhilesh

AGRA: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Agra. His apperance alongside Gandhi came days after the two parties reached an agreement for seat sharing in the state of Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The pair, accompanied by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered to witness the yatra even as party workers from both SP and Congress raised slogans.

During his address, Yadav took on the government at the Centre as he said, "Today, farmers are standing against the government. The government is scared of the power of farmers. In the coming time, the BJP will be removed and the INDIA coalition government will give respect to farmers."

He added that the BJP has not given the backward classes, Dalits and minority communities the respect they deserve.

Senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh Pradeep Mathur was also present on the occasion. Earlier, the leaders paid floral tributes at a statue of BR Ambedkar in Agra.

"The Agra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' has definitely proved to be an ice-breaker. The atmosphere is wonderful, workers of both parties are enthusiastic. This will definitely have a positive impact in the Lok Sabha elections for both the parties," Mathur told PTI.

"Under the leadership of Rahulji, Priyankaji and Akhileshji, we will spring a surprise in the Lok Sabha elections," he added. Mathur is a former Congress Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

With inputs from PTI.