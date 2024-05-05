Samajwadi Party Politicises Poonch IAF Convoy Attack, Says Country Not Safe in PM's Hands

Advertisement

New Delhi: As operation to flush out terrorists entered second day in Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday, Samajwadi Party tried to politicise the issue by linking it with the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In an attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday evening, five personnel were injured, one of whom succumbed to injuries at a military hospital.

On this, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei said that the borders and the country are not safe under the current BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, asking people to vote out the government. Samajwadi Party is a part of Opposition's INDI bloc.

“The country, its borders, and its soldiers aren’t safe in the hands of (PM) Narendra Modi. This government has failed and therefore, there is a need to move forward to elect a new government," said Samajwadi Party leader Ameeque Jamei, as quoted by news agency PTI. Poonch is part of Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency which goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

What Happened in Poonch

IAF vehicles moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankot area were attacked on Saturday evening. The attack took place around 6:15 pm when the troops were returning to the air force station from Jaranwali. One of the trucks in the IAF convoy bore the maximum brunt of the attack with over 20 bullets hitting its windscreen and side. The terrorists, who were armed with AK assault rifles, are believed to have fled into the nearby forests, the forces said.

"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J-K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress," the IAF said in a post on X.

"In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later. Further operations are on by the local security forces," it said in another post.

Ops Enter Second Day to Flush Out Terrorists

Earlier, the forces suspected the involvement of the same group of terrorists who ambushed troops in adjoining Bufliaz on December 21 last year, leaving four soldiers dead and three injured. Later in the day, Lashkar's People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFP) claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Reinforcements from the Indian Army and police were rushed to the valley. Forces launched a massive search operation to track down the terrorists who attacked the Air Force's convoy. Till now, 6 locals have been detained for allegedly aiding terrorists with weapons.

(With inputs from PTI and Gursimran Singh)

