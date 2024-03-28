Samajwadi Veteran ST Hasan Openly Rebels Against Akhilesh Yadav, Says Won't Campaign For Veera

Advertisement

Lucknow: Troubles seem to be brewing for Samajwadi Party as veteran leader ST Hasan has openly rebelled against the party supremo Akhilesh Yadav after he was asked to contest to not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ST Hasan is the sitting MP from Moradabad, and he filed his nomination papers as a Samajwadi Party candidate on Tuesday. Just a day after Samajwadi party leader Ruchi Veera filed the nomination papers as an Samajwadi Party candidate and claimed that she has filed her nomination papers as an official candidate of the party.

Later in the day, Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that the sitting MP from Moradabad, Hasan's ticket has been cancelled. In his place, former Bijnor MLA Veera has been made the party candidate.

Hasan's Open Rebellion

Reacting on the same, Hasan said that he would not support the official party candidate. He said that he would not campaign for Veera.

"When the party has decided to field another candidate and the party's president has also sent me the letter then it was obvious that I won't be getting the symbol. I will not be campaigning in Moradabad for the party's candidate, it will be very disheartening for those who supported and prayed for me," said Hasan.

Akhilesh Yadav Has Been Captured by Outsiders: Hasan

“Akhilesh Yadav has definitely sent me the letter, but when I tried to meet him, an 'outsider' MLA from the party captured his (Akhilesh Yadav) team so that I don't get to meet him,” said Hasan.

#WATCH | UP: On Moradabad Lok Sabha seat nomination, Samajwadi party leader ST Hasan says, "When the party has decided to field another candidate and the party's president has also sent me the letter then it was obvious that I won't be getting the symbol. I will not be… pic.twitter.com/uHrwLuDXrY — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Voting on Moradabad Lok Sabha seat will be held in the first phase on April 19.