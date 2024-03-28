×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

Samajwadi Veteran ST Hasan Openly Rebels Against Akhilesh Yadav, Says Won't Campaign For Veera

Voting on Moradabad Lok Sabha seat will be held in the first phase on April 19.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
ruchi veera, akhilesh yadav and st hasan
From left- Ruchi Veera, Akhilesh Yadav and ST Hasan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lucknow: Troubles seem to be brewing for Samajwadi Party as veteran leader ST Hasan has openly rebelled against the party supremo Akhilesh Yadav after he was asked to contest to not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

ST Hasan is the sitting MP from Moradabad, and he filed his nomination papers as a Samajwadi Party candidate on Tuesday. Just a day after Samajwadi party leader Ruchi Veera filed the nomination papers as an Samajwadi Party candidate and claimed that she has filed her nomination papers as an official candidate of the party. 

Advertisement

Later in the day, Samajwadi Party's national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI that the sitting MP from Moradabad, Hasan's ticket has been cancelled. In his place, former Bijnor MLA Veera has been made the party candidate.

Hasan's Open Rebellion 

Reacting on the same, Hasan said that he would not support the official party candidate. He said that he would not campaign for Veera. 

"When the party has decided to field another candidate and the party's president has also sent me the letter then it was obvious that I won't be getting the symbol. I will not be campaigning in Moradabad for the party's candidate, it will be very disheartening for those who supported and prayed for me," said Hasan. 

Advertisement

Akhilesh Yadav Has Been Captured by Outsiders: Hasan 

Akhilesh Yadav has definitely sent me the letter, but when I tried to meet him, an 'outsider' MLA from the party captured his (Akhilesh Yadav) team so that I don't get to meet him,” said Hasan. 

Advertisement

 

Voting on Moradabad Lok Sabha seat will be held in the first phase on April 19.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Beans

Green Beans in India

a few seconds ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a minute ago
Govinda with CM Eknath Shinde after joining Shiv Sena

Govinda Joins Shiv Sena

3 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro partners with IISc

4 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

Kangana Ranaut Row

5 minutes ago
October sees 45% fiscal deficit

Fiscal deficit hits 86.5%

7 minutes ago
vk saxena

Kangana Ranaut

8 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

8 minutes ago
US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

US After India Summons

10 minutes ago
Pakistan Supreme Court

Pak SC May 9 Trials

10 minutes ago
AR Rahman, Ram Charan

RC 16 Update

12 minutes ago
Dana White and Joe Rogan

Dana White and Joe Rogan

12 minutes ago
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi

Modi

14 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

Elon Musk

15 minutes ago
Using smartphone

Smartphone market to rise

17 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

20 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

HUGE SETBACK for MI

21 minutes ago
India Registers stern objection to US remarks on Kejriwal

India Retorts to US

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  3. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Couple Assaults Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo