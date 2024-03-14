×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Search Committee Meets to Prepare Panel of Candidates to Fill 2 Vacancies in Election Commission

Based on the recommendation of the selection committee, President Droupadi Murmu will then appoint the two members of the Election Commission.

Reported by: Digital Desk
election commission
The Election Commission of India. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Quoting sources, PTI reported that a search committee headed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal met on Wednesday in order to prepare a panel of five candidates to fill the two vacancies in the Election Commission. The vacancies, it may be recalled, were created by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey on February 14 followed by the unexpected resignation of the other election commissioner, Arun Goel, on March 8. This left Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the only member of the poll body.   

Now, a selection committee under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly meet on Thursday afternoon to finalise the two names. Based on the recommendation of the selection committee, President Droupadi Murmu will then appoint the two members of the poll panel.

Once the appointments are notified, they will be the first to have been made under the new law.

The law also gives power to the three-member selection panel to appoint a person not short-listed by the search committee.

Before the new law on the appointment of CEC and ECs came into force recently, the election commissioners were appointed by the President on the government's recommendation and as per custom, the senior-most was appointed as CEC.

Clause 2 of Article 324 of the Constitution states that the Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time to time fix.

Originally, the commission had only a CEC. It currently consists of the CEC and two election commissioners.

Two additional commissioners were first appointed on October 16, 1989, but they had a very short tenure till January 1, 1990. Later, on October 1, 1993, two additional election commissioners were appointed.

The concept of a multi-member EC has been in operation since then, with decisions made by a majority vote.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

