Sharad Pawar Admits to Rift in Opposition’s INDI Alliance, Says No Talks On Seat-Sharing Yet

Rift in INDI Alliance: Senior politician Sharad Pawar has accepted the pertaining differences within Opposition's rainbow coalition-INDI alliance, claiming that there has been no consensus on seat-sharing in multiple states yet.

Speaking in Kolhapur, Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, February 21, said that there are differences among some of the opposition INDI bloc parties in a couple of states over issues including seat-sharing which senior leaders from other states would try to resolve.

No Understanding in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

Claiming that initially it all the parties had decided to work together with an aim to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar noted that there are differences among some the opposition alliance parties in a couple of states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

"In Uttar Pradesh, there is an absence of a common understanding over the seat-sharing formula. The other state is West Bengal, where there are some more problems, and the reason is that some parties such as the TMC, CPI(M) and Congress are traditionally opposed to each other," said Sharad Pawar. Such issues have not been handled so far, the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar party chief said.

"Our strategy is that wherever it is possible, we are addressing the issues, and wherever there are differences, like the states I have mentioned, senior leaders, especially from outside that state, sit and address these issues and that process will start soon," he added.

INDI Alliance To Pack Up Soon?

Earlier, it was being expected that Nitish Kumar's exit may bring the INDI alliance together which has been falling apart. Despite three summits in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai, the partners of the alliance have not been able to arrive on a seat-sharing formula.

Nitish Kumar, earlier this month, dumped the alliance and switched over to the BJP-led NDA, while Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann have announced to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on their own in West Bengal and Punjab respectively.