Sharad Pawar Names Daughter Supriya Sule As Party Candidate From Baramati Lok Sabha Seat

New Delhi: NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced MP Supriya Sule as the party's candidate for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat during a rally organized by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Bhor tehsil of Pune district on Saturday.

The event was organised in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut from Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally in the MVA coalition.

Making the announcement, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, during the event, targeted the BJP-led NDA government at Centre.

"The elections will decide the future of our country. Today, PM Modi is not paying any attention to farmer suicides; instead, he is focusing all his attention only on Gujarat."

He accused the government of misusing its power and highlighted issues such as inflation and unemployment.

This is breaking news. More details to follow.