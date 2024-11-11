sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:52 IST, November 11th 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Muslim Vote Swelling Will Dissipate, Says Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday dismissed the claim of growing support for the Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming that the Muslim vote "swelling" in their favour would soon dissipate.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Muslim vote swelling will dissipate, says Eknath Shinde | Image: Facebook
