Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Muslim Vote Swelling Will Dissipate, Says Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday dismissed the claim of growing support for the Shiv Sena (UBT), claiming that the Muslim vote "swelling" in their favour would soon dissipate.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Muslim vote swelling will dissipate, says Eknath Shinde | Image: Facebook
