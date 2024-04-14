×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Smriti Irani Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Neglecting Development Of Amethi For 15 years

Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of neglecting the development of Amethi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Smriti Irani Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Neglecting Development Of Amethi For 15 years
Smriti Irani Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Neglecting Development Of Amethi For 15 years | Image:R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amethi: Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of neglecting the development of Amethi.

"The government at the Centre was of his 'mataji' (mother, Sonia Gandhi) and that in UP had their support. But Rahul Gandhi never thought about the development of Amethi," said Irani, while speaking with the people from the Yadav community at her residence here.

Advertisement

Continuing her attack against Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said when a minister from Karnataka asked him why he was contesting elections from Wayanad, he replied that the people of Wayanad are more loyal.

"I want to ask, are the people of the area from where he was MP for 15 years not loyal? Are they traitors?" Irani asked.

Advertisement

Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 polls. The Congress party is yet to announce its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the seat.

Irani said the Gandhi family, especially Rahul Gandhi, wanted the people of Amethi to remain poor. That is why they cannot digest it when a poor man's son becomes the prime servant of India.

Advertisement

"Neither the Congress nor the Gandhi family is able to accept Narendra Modi, who faced poverty, becoming the 'pradhan sevak' (prime servant) of the country with the blessings of all of you on the strength of his hard work, dedication and honesty," the Amethi MP said.

Irani said if we look at Rahul Gandhi's 15 years versus her five years as MP, everything is visible as to how the Gandhi family neglected Amethi.

Advertisement

"What they (Congress) did not do in 50 years and what Rahul Gandhi did not do in 15 years, the double engine government has done in Amethi in five years," she added. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

6 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

7 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

9 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

10 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

10 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

11 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

15 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

17 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

18 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

18 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

26 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

28 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

30 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

34 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

an hour ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

an hour ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo