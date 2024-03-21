Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday, March 21, slammed Rahul Gandhi for his pitch for a national caste census, if the INDI alliance is voted to power, suggesting that the idea of caste-based census defies the legacy for former Prime Ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.

"Congress as a mass movement has always encouraged internal discussion and debate on issues of national importance and formulation of policies on social issues....social and economic backwardness has always been the sole guiding criteria for affirmative action," said Anand Sharma in his letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress party has promised a nation-wide caste census if the INDI alliance is voted to power. Referring to caste-based survey as an X-Ray of the society, the Congress said that it's party guarantee to conduct nation-wide caste census.

