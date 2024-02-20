Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi are among the list of leaders who have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan on Tuesday. In the case of Gujarat, which has four vaccant seats in the Upper House of Parliament, all four were filled by the ruling BJP.

As no other candidates had filed their nomination papers for the state by the set deadline, Returning Officer Reeta Mehta declared all four candidates — JP Nadda, Govindbhai Dholakia, Jasvantsinh Parmar and Mayank Nayak — as having been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

In Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi was similarly elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. Alongside her, two BJP candidates — Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore — were also elected unopposed to the Upper House. As was the case in Gujarat, all three leaders were elected unopposed as no other candidate had filed their nomination papers by the set deadline.

The tenure of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) is ending on April 3. The third seat fell vacant after the BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December after being elected MLA.

The BJP has 115 members and the Congress 70 in the 200-member assembly.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. After the results, Congress has six members and the BJP four.

With inputs from PTI.