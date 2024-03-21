×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Money From Bank Accounts Being Taken Away Forcibly To Cripple Party's Efforts: Sonia Gandhi

Money from accounts of Congress party being taken away forcibly, said Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address joint press conference on the issue of frozen bank accounts of Congress party | Image: INC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The Congress leaders including president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint press conference in the national capital on Thursday, March 21, alleging that the accounts of the Congress party have been deliberately frozen to cripple its efforts in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress’ main bank accounts were frozen last month over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore.

Addressing the same issue, ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi said that this must be a concern for a democratic country. “This issue affects not just Congress, it impacts our democracy itself most fundamentally,” said Sonia Gandhi. Even if the Congress party is not allowed to access the bank accounts, it would not boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, clarified Congress treasurer Ajay Maken. 

“Funds collected from the public are being frozen and money from our accounts is being taken away forcibly. However, even under these most challenging circumstances, we are doing our very best to maintain the effectiveness of our election campaign. The finances of the principal opposition party - the Indian National Congress- are under a determined assault. This, we all believe, is unprecedented and undemocratic,” said Sonia Gandhi alleging that efforts are underway to cripple the Indian National Congress financially.

 

Alleging that there is no level playing field in the elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “As Supreme Court is probing the matter, I hope the truth will be before us soon. I appeal to the Constitutional institutions that if they want free and fair elections, then they should allow us to freely access our bank accounts. No political party comes under the purview of income tax.” 

Why is Congress Being Penalised, Questions Ajay Maken 

While Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken claimed that the Congress party is unable to bear the expenses of its election campaign. “Every political party is exempted from income tax. So why is Congress being penalised and that too just before elections? Quantum of punishment is such that for .07% discrepancy 106% penalty imposed on Congress....Rs 115 crore from our bank accounts return transferred to I-T and government,” said Congress treasurer Ajay Maken at the press conference. 

While Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of action against the Congress party. “We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates. This has been done two months before the election campaign. One notice comes from the 90s, another from 6-7 years ago. Quantum amount Rs 14 Lakhs and punishment - our entire financial identity. Election Commission has not even said anything. Already, our ability to fight elections has been damaged, we have already lost a month,” said Rahul Gandhi

 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:18 IST

