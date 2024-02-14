Advertisement

Jaipur: Former Congress president and Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. She was seen leaving her residence early morning on Wednesday, February 14.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to accompany her to Jaipur for filing her papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, said reports.

Advertisement

Sonia Gandhi will represent Rajasthan and this would be her first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. Earlier, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi had announced that it would be her last Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi choosing to contest from Rajasthan and not from a southern state like Telangana or Karnataka, where the party is also comfortably placed to win, is also a signal that the Gandhi family is not abandoning the Hindi-heartland, said the observers. It was being speculated that the members of the Gandhi family will opt for any southern state after recent drubbing in three state assembly elections.

Advertisement

Sonia Gandhi To Be Second Member Of Family To Enter RS

The Congress is comfortably placed to win one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan for which elections will be held. The seat will fall vacant after former prime minister Manmohan Singh completes his six-year tenure in April.

Advertisement

She will be the second member of the Gandhi family to enter Rajya Sabha after former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was a member of the Upper House from August 1964 to February 1967.

Priyanka To Take Over Rae Bareli

Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general elections. She has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and was first elected in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president.

As Sonia Gandhi quits Lok Sabha, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to take over the traditional Rae Bareli seat.

Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Elections on February 27

A total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement