Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Sonia Gandhi Opts For Rajya Sabha, To File Nomination From Rajasthan Today

Earlier, during the 2019 elections, Sonia Gandhi had announced that it would be her last Lok Sabha election.

Apoorva Shukla
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: Former Congress president and Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan. She was seen leaving her residence early morning on Wednesday, February 14. 

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi's son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to accompany her to Jaipur for filing her papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, said reports. 

Advertisement

Sonia Gandhi will represent Rajasthan and this would be her first term in the Upper House after serving five terms as a Lok Sabha MP. Earlier, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi had announced that it would be her last Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi choosing to contest from Rajasthan and not from a southern state like Telangana or Karnataka, where the party is also comfortably placed to win, is also a signal that the Gandhi family is not abandoning the Hindi-heartland, said the observers. It was being speculated that the members of the Gandhi family will opt for any southern state after recent drubbing in three state assembly elections. 

Advertisement

Sonia Gandhi To Be Second Member Of Family To Enter RS

The Congress is comfortably placed to win one of the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan for which elections will be held. The seat will fall vacant after former prime minister Manmohan Singh completes his six-year tenure in April. 

Advertisement

She will be the second member of the Gandhi family to enter Rajya Sabha after former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was a member of the Upper House from August 1964 to February 1967.

Priyanka To Take Over Rae Bareli 

Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the next general elections. She has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and was first elected in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president.

As Sonia Gandhi quits Lok Sabha, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to take over the traditional Rae Bareli seat. 

Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Elections on February 27

A total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. The last date for filing nominations is February 15.

Advertisement

 

 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

8 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

10 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

10 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

10 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

10 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

10 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

10 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

15 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

17 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

19 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

19 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Authorities Seal Rockline Mall Due to Non-Payment of Tax

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Díaz leads Real Madrid to win over Leipzig

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo March: Farmers Resume Stir On Day 2

    India News26 minutes ago

  4. West Bengal Governor's Convoy Hit by Car, Raj Bhavan suspects 'sabotage'

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. Airbnb expects strong Q1 revenue above analyst expectations

    Business News33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement