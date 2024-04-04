×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

BREAKING: Sonia Gandhi Quits Electoral Politics, Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, April 4, took oath as member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP | Image: X/ Congress
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, April 4, took oath as member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Sonia Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi was administered oath by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar along with 13 other members. 

“She (Sonia Gandhi) has completed 25 years serving the Lok Sabha, and now my fellow members and I await her presence in the Upper House. I wish her a fruitful tenure ahead,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wishing Gandhi good luck for her new innings in the upper house of the Parliament. 


 

Sonia Gandhi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and was first elected in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president. 

(This is a breaking copy) 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

