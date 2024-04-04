BREAKING: Sonia Gandhi Quits Electoral Politics, Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, April 4, took oath as member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. Sonia Gandhi, who represented Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Sonia Gandhi was administered oath by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar along with 13 other members.

“She (Sonia Gandhi) has completed 25 years serving the Lok Sabha, and now my fellow members and I await her presence in the Upper House. I wish her a fruitful tenure ahead,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wishing Gandhi good luck for her new innings in the upper house of the Parliament.

CPP चेयरपर्सन श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी को राज्यसभा सदस्य के तौर पर शपथ लेने की बधाई।



पिछले 25 साल से आप देश के आख़िरी व्यक्ति के हक़ की प्रबल पैरोकार बनी रहीं और सदन में उनकी आवाज़ को बुलंद करती आई हैं।



देश की जनता और हर कांग्रेसजन को पूर्ण विश्वास है कि राज्यसभा में आपकी… pic.twitter.com/kVpGzzCDnX — Congress (@INCIndia) April 4, 2024





Sonia Gandhi has been a five-term Lok Sabha MP and was first elected in 1999 after taking over as the Congress president.

(This is a breaking copy)