Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:39 IST

'Ignored by INDI Bloc': Swami Prasad Maurya Decides to Go Solo, Will Contest From Kushinagar

Maurya on Sunday announced that S N Chauhan will be his party's candidate from the Deoria Lok Sabha seat, while he will contest from Kushinagar

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Swami Prasad Maurya Floats New Party
स्वामी प्रसाद मौर्य | Image:@SwamiPMaurya/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently announced his own outfit- Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party, claimed on Sunday, March 31, that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Kushinagar. Maurya claimed that the decision has been taken after unsuccessful attempts to ally with the Opposition's INDI bloc. 

Maurya on Sunday announced that S N Chauhan will be his party's candidate from the Deoria Lok Sabha seat, while he will contest from Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat. Kushinagar and Deoria Lok Sabha seats will vote in the seventh and final phase of the general elections on June 1.

Maurya said that he held talks with the INDI bloc constituents from Uttar Pradesh over seat sharing and waited for their decision but got no response. The names of other candidates of the party would be announced soon, he added.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said that since the formation of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party, he has been trying to strengthen the INDIA bloc and make it win. "We also appealed to the people of the country to save the Constitution, democracy and get rid of the BJP," he said.

"I held talks with the leaders of both the big parties of Uttar Pradesh who are the constituents of the INDIA bloc and... sent a list of five names," Maurya said.

"But, no announcement has been made to date. So, after a long wait, considering the demand of the people of Kushinagar Lok Sabha constituency, I am dedicating myself as a candidate from the seat. From the Deoria Lok Sabha seat, SN Chauhan will be the candidate of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaaj Party," Maurya said.

“Now, it remains to be seen whether the parties in the INDI bloc consider me a part of the alliance or give a certificate of not being a part of the alliance like Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi).” he said. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:39 IST

