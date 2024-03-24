Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday, March 22, hit out at the Aam Aadmi party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, calling his instruction from ED custody to the water minister scripted. Tiwari said that if one traces the politics of Kejriwal, it would depict the story from Swaraj to Liquor.

“If you think about the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, you will think of a story which will be titled ‘Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak’. There is a discussion going on in the country that ED and CBI are doing good work. A few people - the corrupt - also badmouth him,” said the BJP MP.

Advertisement

#BREAKING: If you think about the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal...you will think of a story which will be titled 'Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak'. There is a discussion going on in the country that ED and CBI are doing good work: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari



Tune in here to watch all the… pic.twitter.com/7U1lDmyYV1 — Republic (@republic) March 24, 2024

On the issue of Kejriwal sending order from custody for water supply in city which was read out Atishi in a press confernce earlier this day, Tiwari said that it is part of the script. “In ED's custody there is a culprit and taking his reference today a script has been written that water and sewer-related facilities in Delhi are disorganised,” said the BJP MP.

"This (Kejriwal's direction) comes after no one in Delhi came to his support. The public didn't express sorrow at his arrest. In fact, they are celebrating, distributing sweets, and bursting crackers that the man who made Delhi cry is behind bars now," Tiwari claimed.

Advertisement

#WAṬCH | On the ED custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "If you think about the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal...you will think of a story which will be titled 'Ek safar swaraj se sharab tak'...The only thing Arvind Kejriwal worries about is how does he… pic.twitter.com/tRZURHNvxm — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday from his official residence. A court on Friday sent him to the central agency's custody till March 28.

Advertisement

Actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari is BJP's contender from North East Delhi's Lok Sabha seat. He claimed that the city is in a pathetic condition with sewers overflowing and people being forced to drink dirty tap water. The BJP MP alleged that this is the result of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government's overlooking these matters for the past nine years that the people of Delhi lost trust in him.

"If you want to know the actual condition of Delhi, go and see the streets. The sewer water overflows and gets into lanes and homes. People get dirty tap water to drink. The water quality is bad enough to make you sick. You got to know the problems of Delhi after you were sent into custody. Now you will realise what it means to not pay the pension of the elderly, give ration cards to the poor. But it's too late, Arvind Kejriwal ji." he said.

Advertisement