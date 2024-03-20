×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Tamilisai Soundararajan Rejoins BJP, Likely To be Fielded From Thoothukudi

Tamilisai Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket but lost to DMK's Kanimozhi.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections
Former Telangana Governor | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chennai: Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, March 20 in Tamil Nadu. She is likely to be fielded from Thoothukudi. 

Soundararajan joined the Bharatiay Janata Party just two days after resigning from the post of Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry. She joined the BJP in presence of Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai. 

Annamalai welcomed Soundararajan in the party by giving her the membership card at the party's headquarters 'Kamalalayam' in Chennai. After re-joining the BJP, the former governor expressed her desire to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

“I want to contest elections and I have expressed my wish to my party too. I am happy to get back the membership card which I have...It's the happiest day. It's a tough decision and a happy decision too. There were many facilities to me as Governor but I left it. I don't regret it even one per cent. Lotus will blossom in Tamil Nadu for sure,” said Tamilisai Soundararajan. 

Annamalai said that Tamilisai had left her post as she wants to contribute to the state. “It's not an easy decision. Tamilisai wants to be in politics and wants to contribute to the BJP. Yesterday her resignation was accepted by the president. Today she again joins as a cadre of the BJP. We welcome her back to our party,” said the Tamil Nadu BJP President.

Tamilisai Soundararajan To Contest From Tamil Nadu? 

Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned amid reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket.

 Tamilisai Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket but lost to DMK's Kanimozhi. Speculations are rife that the BJP might field her from Thoothukudi. 

In an interesting turn of events, the DMK has once again fielded Kanimozhi from her traditional Thoothukudi seat. The DMK released list of 21 candidates earlier in the day for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

