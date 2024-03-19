Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at at event during her tenure in Telangana | Image: X/@svpnpahyd

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Tuesday, March 19. Tamilisai Soundararajan had tendered her resignation from the post of Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry amid buzz of she being fielded from Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan To Take Charge

As President Murmu accepted her resignation, the Rashtrapati Bhavan notification said that the charge of Telangana and Puducherry will be handed over to Jharjhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan.

The President is “pleased to appoint C P Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his own duties until regular arrangements are made," said the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Soundararajan, who was also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, tendered her resignation on Monday.

Want to Indulge on Intense Public Service: Soundararajan

As Soundararajan resigned from the post of Governor, she said that that wants to indulge in public service.

"I resigned of my own volition as my desire is to serve the public directly. I want to involve myself in intense public service," said Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Tamilisai Soundararajan To Contest From Tamil Nadu?

Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned amid reports of her plans to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket. Tamilisai Soundararajan had contested the 2019 Parliament elections from Thoothukudi seat in southern Tamil Nadu on a BJP ticket and lost to DMK's Kanimozhi.

On the question of fielding Soundararajan, Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai had said that the party high command will comment on the matter after the President of India accepts her resignation.

#WATCH | On Tamilisai Soundararajan's resignation from the post of Telangana Governor and Puducherry LG, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai says, "As of now, I do not want to comment because when she will become a free citizen, then as a party we will comment on this. Till the… pic.twitter.com/zmHHDSpsb6 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

“As of now, I do not want to comment because when she will become a free citizen, then as a party we will comment on this. Till the notification from the President is out, I don't think it is appropriate for any of the party members to comment on what is happening within the government,” said Annamalai on Monday.

