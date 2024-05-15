Advertisement

Palnadu: After the conclusion of polling in Andhra Pradesh for the State Assembly, the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the major opposition in the state, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are involved in violent clashes over the safety and security of the EVM machines. The fresh face off between the supporters of TDP and the YSRCP reportedly erupted in Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu, where the alleged YSRCP activists ransacked and vandalised the TDP office and set a car ablaze.

As the post-poll violent clashes in Andhra Pradesh continued to surface, even a day after the voting was completed, the situation in the area remained tense keeping the police on their toes in the entire state.

Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in various areas

In the Palnadu region, which experienced turbulent clashes during Monday's polling, tension gripped Pedda Ganeshunipadu village in Gurazala mandal on Tuesday. After the TDP supporters staged a massive protest against the YSRCP leaders, a group of assailants allegedly belonging to the YSRCP, barged into the office of the TDP in Palnadu and vandalised it.

The office was allegedly ransacked and a vehicle was also set on fire. Following the incident, the local police reached the spot and controlled the situation. The police dispersed the crowd to ensure peace in the area.

According to the police sources, apart from politically sensitive Palnadu region, clashes between supporters of rival political parties have been reported in places including Tirupati and Tadipatri.

Reports suggest that in Tirupati's Chandragiri constituency, TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani was inspecting the strongroom at Sri Padmavathi Mahila University when assailants, allegedly YSRCP supporters, intercepted his vehicle and attacked him.

Pulivarthi Nani’s gunman, who was also attacked, retaliated by firing two warning shots to disperse the mob. Following the incident, the TDP supporters staged protests, demanding action against the attackers, leading to further tension.

Hundreds of TDP supporters from Chandragiri and other parts reached Tirupati and staged a protest demanding action against the attackers. Nani was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The situation seemed to worsen when the TDP supporters set fire to two motorcycles belonging to YSRCP leaders.

Meanwhile, supporters of both parties engaged in stone pelting in Tadipatri, compelling the police to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas to disperse the unruly crowd.

Additional police and paramilitary forces were rushed to the spot in a bid to restore order.

