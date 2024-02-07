Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

'Working Under Leadership of Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi Yadav on Seat-Sharing in INDI Alliance

Tejashwi Yadav along with father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav met Nitish Kumar at the Chief Minister’s residence on Friday, January 19.

Apoorva Shukla
lalu yadav
Lalu Yadav with his son Tejashwi. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Patna: As the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance is struggling to build consemcus on the issue of seat-sharing ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Bihar deputy chief minister and Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that the parties are working under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar. 

Tejashwi Yadav along with father and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav met Nitish Kumar at the Chief Minister’s residence. After the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said that preparations are underway for the upcoming elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi asserted that the RJD will contest the next elections under the banner of Mahagathbandhan. 

Upon being asked about seat sharing in the Oppoistion’s INDI alliance, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We are with JDU, JDU is with us. Mahagathbandhan will contest the elections with full strength. We are working under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar." 

Questioning the media, Tejashwi said, “Why is there so much curiosity about when seat-sharing was likely to be final in Mahagathbandhan? Has the BJP-led NDA sorted it out in its own camp? Nobody cares about that.” 

Speculations are rife that the JD(U), which won 16 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that it fought as an NDA partner, would not agree to a lesser number this time while the RJD, which drew a blank, would insist on a lion's share citing its superior numerical strength in the assembly.

 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

