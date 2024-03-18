×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

In the latest revelation, over 500 recognised and unrecognised political parties submitted electoral bond details in sealed covers to the Supreme Court.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In the latest revelation, over 500 recognised and unrecognised political parties submitted electoral bond details in sealed covers to the Supreme Court. 

It was made public that several political parties received fundings worth crores of rupees, while some did not get any money through the now-scrapped policy. 

Advertisement

The fresh data on electoral bonds was submitted through the Election Commission and was uploaded in its website on Sunday. 

Parties That Didn't Get Any E-Bond Funding

Based in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party informed the Election Commission that it did not receive any funding through electoral bonds since the rollout of the scheme.

The ruling party of Meghalaya, National People's Party is another national party which received no donations through electoral bonds. Left parties, including CPI, CPI-M, All-India Forward Bloc and CPI-ML also informed of not receiving any electoral bond funding. 

Advertisement

They said as a matter of principle they refused donations through this medium. 

Another batch of parties that infomed that didn't get any funding through electoral bonds are Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, AIMIM, IAUDF, Zoram People's Movement, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, Kerala Congress (Mani), late Vijayakanth's DMDK, INLD and Tamil Maanila Congress. 

Advertisement

Top E-Bond Donation to Political Parties

In the list of national parties, BJP topped the list by receiving a maximum donation of Rs 6,986.5 crore, as per the 2nd set of SBI electoral bonds data released by the EC on Sunday. 

Advertisement

TMC ( ₹,397 cr), Congress ( ₹1,334 cr) BRS ( ₹1,322 cr) and DMK got ₹509 cr from Santiago Martin's Future Gaming.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

a minute ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

a minute ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

2 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

9 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

10 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

12 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

13 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

16 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

17 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

19 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

25 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

25 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

27 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

28 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

30 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

32 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Kane to join England

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo