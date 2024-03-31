×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 10:35 IST

Third Front in UP? After Apna Dal Quits INDI, Likely to Join Hands With Owaisi

The official announcement of the alliance is expected at a joint press conference of Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel and Owaisi at around 2 pm in Lucknow.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Photo from meeting of AIMIM leader Owaisi and Pallavi Patel from Apna Dal Kamerawadi
Photo from meeting of AIMIM leader Owaisi and Pallavi Patel from Apna Dal Kamerawadi | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
Lucknow: The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) is likely to ally with Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources revealed.

The official announcement of the alliance is expected to be announced at a joint press conference of Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel and Owaisi at around 2 pm in Lucknow.

On Friday, both leaders called on each other in Hyderabad. This development comes after the Apna Dal (K) on March 23 withdrew its candidates from the three Lok Sabha seats -- Phulpur, Mirzapur and Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh.

In the statement, the Patel-led party cancelled the list of candidates it had declared for the polls until further notice.

Earlier, the party stated that it wanted to contest three seats as part of the INDI bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

The alliance between Apna Dal (K) and AIMIM comes following a rift between the former and the Samajwadi Party during the recent Rajya Sabha election.

The Apna Dal (K) had in 2022 contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), with Patel contesting on an SP ticket

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have now decided on a seat-sharing arrangement as part of the INDI bloc in Uttar Pradesh. As part of their deal, the Congress will contest 17 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, meanwhile, the Samajwadi will field its candidates in 63 seats.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 10:29 IST

