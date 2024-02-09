Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Tired of Talking With INDI Alliance: AAP Independently Declares 3 Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

“We have become tired of talking. How much more time will be wasted in talking?” questioned AAP MP Sandeep Pathak as he announced candidates for 3 LS seats.

Apoorva Shukla
Rahul Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal
Rahul Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In another jolt to the Opposition's INDI Alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday, February 8, announced three candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Assam, alleging that the party was ‘tired’ of just talking. 

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced the names of the three candidates - Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.

On the question of INDI alliance, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said that he is hopeful that the alliance partners would let the AAP contest these seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Pathak rued that there is less time remaining for the polls and stressed that with time running out, it will become difficult to contest polls.

"We are partners of a mature and sensible alliance and we have full faith that the INDIA bloc will accept it. But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said.

AAP says Tired of talking 

"All things should be expedited. Talks have been going on for months but still there is no result. We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All the decisions on alliance should be taken immediately," said Pathak. 

“Talks with the INDIA alliance have been going on for months. We are growing tired of merely talking now,” he said. “We have become tired of talking. How much more time will be wasted in talking?” questioned Pathak. 

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann had announced that the AAP will go solo in Punjab. Punjab accounts for 13 Lok Sabha seats. Asked if it was clear that the AAP will not have an electoral alliance with the Congress, Bhagwant Mann said, "We are not going with them (Congress)." 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

