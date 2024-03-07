Advertisement

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The residents of Madurai have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to protest against the construction of Kappalur Toll Plaza.

Residents of Tirumangalam Municipality, especially the motorists and traders association, have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The protestors have alleged that the Kappalur Toll Plaza has been built by violation of regulations. The people say that they have been demanding to remove the toll booth for the last 14 years.

Business owners have also supported the demand of the protestors. Ragunandan Raja, president of Kappalur Business Owners Association, alleged that the toll plaza’s construction violates regulations.

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu | Residents of Tirumangalam Municipality, Traders Association and motorists say that they have decided to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections over Kappalur Toll Plaza. They allege that the Toll Plaza has been set up in violation of regulations. pic.twitter.com/4r1cdH8qiU — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

“For 14 years, the employees of the Kappalur factory and the public have been demanding the removal of this toll booth. This toll booth is set up in violation of regulations. There are various industries near Kappalur but because of this toll, various industries are moved to other districts. We have made various demands to the authorities to remove this toll booth but they have not been fulfilled so we have decided to boycott the elections this time,” said Ragunandan Raja.

Have Been Protesting for 14 year, Boycott Last Resort: Locals

Alleging that the toll plaza is illegal, one of the residents recalled that any toll plaza must be five kilometres away from the municipal area. “This toll booth is illegal. The toll plaza should be five kilometres away from the municipal area but it is two kilometres inside,” said a resident of Tirumangalam Municipality.

“We met various political leaders and demanded the removal of the toll plaza but no action was taken. So we have decided to boycott the election this time,” said Jayaram, resident of Tirumangalam Municipality.

Kappalur Toll Plaza has been a bone of contention between locals and the authorities for over a decade now, with the locals demanding its removal. There have been several instances where locals hav refused to pay the toll fees.