Top Electoral Bonds Donor Funded MK Stalin's DMK With Rs 509 Crore, Reveals Data

Advertisement

New Delhi: The top purchaser of the electoral bonds, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, donated Rs 509 crore to Tamil Nadu's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The information surfaced in public domain after the Election Commission on Sunday uploaded on its website the fresh set of data submitted in sealed cover to Supreme Court.

Advertisement

DMK was funded 656.5 crore through the medium of electoral bonds, of which 77 per cent (Rs 509 crore) came from the lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming.

In total, Future Gaming stands as the top buyer of the electoral bonds, according to the Election Commission data. Out of their purchase of electoral bonds worth Rs 1,368 crore, 37 per cent went to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's party.

Advertisement

DMK received other fundings from Megha Engineering (Rs 105 crore), India Cements (Rs 14 crore) and Sun TV (Rs 100 crore), reported news agency PTI.

DMK came among the few political parties that disclosed identities of their donors. On the other hand, prominent parties like the BJP, Congress, TMC, and AAP refrained from disclosing such information to the Election Commission.

Advertisement

However, following a Supreme Court order, the Election Commission has now made these filings public.

The BJP tops the list of parties receiving funding through bonds since its introduction in 2018 with Rs 6,986.5 crore. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is second with Rs 1,397 crore, followed by the Congress (Rs 1,334 crore) and BRS (Rs 1,322 crore).