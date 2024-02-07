Tracing Hemant Soren’s Journey From Youngest CM To ED’s Arrest

Advertisement

Ranchi: Jharkhand Politics had been tough since its creation in 2000, with 12 chief ministers in just 23 years. However, as Hemant Soren took over as the chief minister after defeating incumbent CM Raghubar Das, the first CM to complete his five year tenure. no one thought that the political landscape will take such a twist. Hemant Soren has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate following his resignation and state transport minister and known as Shibu Soren's loyalist Champai Soren is all set to be sworned-in as the new chief minister of Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren was not Guruji's first choice

Few know that Hemant Soren, who is seen carrying forward the legacy of Shibu Soren, affectionately called as Guruji in Jharkhand, was never the first choice. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren groomed Hemant in politics after his elder brother Durga died of suspected kidney failure in 2009.

Hemant Soren debuted as a Rajya Sabha member in 2009, to resign next year. In 2010, Hemant Soren resigned from the Upper House of Parliament to take up the post of deputy chief minister in the BJP-led Arjun Munda government.

Advertisement

Two years later, the BJP-JMM government collapsed and the president's rule was imposed in the state.

Hemant Soren becomes the Youngest CM

As the president's rule ended, Hemant Soren took charge of the state as its youngest chief minister, with the support of the Congress and the RJD in 2013. he was just 38 years old.

His first stint as CM was, however, short-lived as the BJP seized power in 2014 and Raghubar Das became chief minister. He went on to become the leader of the opposition.

Advertisement

In 2016, when the BJP-led government tried to amend the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, to allow leasing out of tribal land for non-agricultural purposes, Soren led a massive agitation that paid him dividends three years later.

Hemant Soren defeats Raghubar Das

Hemant Soren, by now had inherited the political legacy of Shibu Soren and had carved out his place as the tribal leader of state. In 2019, with the support of his allies Congress and RJD, Hemant Soren stormed to power, with his party, JMM, alone winning 30 assembly seats, its highest tally ever in the 81-member House.

During his political ascendency, Soren was able to sideline senior JMM leaders such as Stephen Marandi, Simon Marandi and Hemlal Murmu, prompting them to quit the party.

Advertisement

While Murmu and Simon Marandi joined the BJP, Stephen Marandi floated a party along with the first BJP chief minister of the state Babulal Marandi. Stephen later returned to the JMM, accepting Soren as the party's leader.

Hiccups during Soren's tenure

Soren's tenure in the Chief Minister's Office has not been smooth. In 2022, he was staring at disqualification as an MLA, which would have resulted in him losing the CM's post, as a mining lease given to him was allegedly renewed after he became the state's chief minister.

That year, three Congress MLAs from the state were caught with nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash in neighbouring West Bengal. The Soren-led ruling coalition had alleged that they were part of an attempt by the BJP to topple the government.

Advertisement

Amid the conundrums, Soren established himself as a strong voice of the state's dominant tribal community. From ensuring doorstep delivery of services with initiatives such as 'Apke Adhikar, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' to expanding the state government's pension scheme to include more people, social welfare has been a trait of his regime.

He has also been a strong advocate for the economic benefits of mining activities in the state reaching the tribals.

Advertisement

Future doesn't seem bright for Soren

Hemant Soren, now 48, was arrested in a money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud after he resigned as the chief minister. Senior JMM leader Champai Soren was named his successor.

Advertisement

Born on August 10, 1975, in Nemra village near Hazaribag, Hemant did his intermediate from Patna High School and later joined Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra in Ranchi, but dropped out.

Known for his love of badminton, bicycles and books, Hemant has two children with his wife Kalpana. It was being speculated that Kaplana Soren will be picked to lead as the CM of state if Hemant Soren steps down.

Advertisement