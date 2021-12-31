Abhishek Banerjee To Embark On Two-day Tour To Tripura, Informs Trinamool Congress

Ahead of the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banjerjee would be on a two-day visit to the State from Sunday to discuss organisational issues, informed a party member.

TMC State Steering Committee convener Subal Bhowmik in Agartala further informed that Abhishek Banerjee will also meet victims of political violence that had erupted during the civic elections last month, and hold a meeting with the party’s steering committee members.

TMC would organise a ‘Raj Bhavan Abhiyan’ on January 5 to press for a 15-point charter of demands, “with focus on issues concerning the common people”, Bhowmik added. TMC would also observe the party's 24th Foundation Day on Saturday in each district, sub-division and block in Tripura.

BJP wins big in Tripura civic polls

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won the civic body elections in Tripura, emerging victorious in 329 of the 334 seats available, of which 217 of 222 seats it won via votes whereas others it won by default uncontested, in the Tripura civic body elections held on November 25. The CPI-M won three seats and the TMC and TIPRA Motha each got one seat. The electoral battle for 13 Urban Local Bodies became a focal point of interest, with the Supreme Court of India intervening in response to various applications filed by the TMC and the CPI-M, demanding the counting of votes in municipal elections to be postponed. The ruling BJP has swept the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Sabroom, Belonia, Melagarh, Sonamura, Amarpur, and Jiranaia Municipal Councils, according to state election commission data. Meanwhile, in Ambassa, the TMC won its first local election, while the CPI-M gained a seat.

At Ambassa, the TTAADC-led TIPRA Motha, which made its electoral debut in the civic elections, won one seat. Apart from that, the BJP retained its majority in other civic bodies such as Khowai and Teliamura, according to the statistics. The election was held on November 25 and had an overall voter participation of 81.54%. This is the BJP's first civic election after taking control in Tripura in 2018. Violent occurrences in the run-up to polls for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies heightened tensions in Tripura earlier this month.