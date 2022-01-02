Abhishek Banerjee's Program Cancelled By Tripura Govt, TMC Asks 'what Are You Scared Of?'

In another escalation between the BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC), the rally of Abhishek Banerjee, CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew was cancelled by the Tripura Government in Agartala. According to the Biplab Deb-led government, no prior permission had been sought by the TMC National General Secretary for his program at Baramura eco-park.

Tweeting a photo of the Tripura government's order, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Tripura asked what the BJP government was 'scared of.' It asserted that the party will not be 'intimidated' by the BJP Tripura's 'fear-mongering tactics', adding 'nothing can stop us from public service.' Abhishek Banerjee was scheduled to be felicitated by a non-political tribal at Baramura eco-park followed by an interaction with TMC workers.

.@BjpBiplab, WHAT ARE YOU SCARED OF?



Shri @abhishekaitc’s programme at Baramura ECO park was cancelled at the last minute by the administration. SHAME!



We WILL NOT be intimated by @BJP4Tripura’s fear-mongering tactics. Nothing can stop us from public service. #ShameOnBJP pic.twitter.com/grWwkWbkZt — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) January 2, 2022

In a letter from Sub-divisional police, Teliamura to DG security West Bengal, Tripura government had informed, "It is to inform you that, on 02.01,2022 Lam Phiyoknai Trust have already taken permission from the SDFO, Teliarnura to organize a programme in front of Haithai Kotor Cafeteria (Baram Ecological Park) where the Hon'ble Minister of Tripura Shri Mebar Kumar Jamatia will attend in the said programme and even there is no prior permission from the appropriate authority to organize a programme at Baramura Ecological Park by Shri Ablusbek Banarjee, Hon'ble MP of Lok Sabha on 02.01.2022."

"Under the above circumstances, you are informed the programme at Baramura Ecologic Park cannot be allowed on 02.01.2022. We expect your cooperation in this regard," added the letter.

Abhishek Banerjee's Tripura visit

Meanwhile, arriving for his visit in Tripura, Banerjee offered prayers at the Chaturdasa Devata Temple in Agartala and inaugurated the party office in Teliamura. He also interacted with party workers in Tripura and had lunch with them.

"At the Chaturdasa Devata Temple in Agartala, Shri Banerjee offered prayers for the people of Tripura and this nation," TMC shared on Twitter. "As we begin the new year, we pray for the well-being of all. May this year bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives," it added.

Our party workers are our biggest strength! They are the heart and soul of our family.



National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc interacted with our party workers in Tripura and had lunch with them.



Moments from the day... pic.twitter.com/wi3CEi9IIR — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) January 2, 2022

(With agency inputs)