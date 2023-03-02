Rajib Bhattacharjee, the new BJP Chief for Tripura, exuded confidence in his party’s victory and spoke to the Republic TV ahead of the election’s result on Thursday.

While talking to Republic TV, he said, "we will form a government with an absolute majority. We have done a lot of work in the state."

He further added, "We do not agree with Tipra Motha’s demand for a separate state. As far as the coalition is concerned, the central leadership will decide."

The results of the 60 assembly seats in Tripura will be announced on Thursday, March 2. The race is closely contested between the BJP-IPFT coalition, the Congress-CPI-M, and Tipra Mortha. All eyes are on the election results today, even though exit polls indicated a narrow victory for the BJP.

After 25 years in office, the Left Front government was ousted in 2018 by a coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

The BJP contested from 55 seats this year, while the IPFT contested from 6 seats. For the first time, the Congress sided with the left. The regional Tipra Motha Party (TMP) is running in 42 seats without any allies.

Manik Saha has been holding the office of Chief Minister since Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post in 2022.

As the counting for the votes is underway, the BJP said on Thursday that it was ready to accept all demands of the Tipra Motha party, except for a seperate land, Greater Tipraland, if the new party led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma extends its support.