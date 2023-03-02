BJP is all set to retain power in Tripura as per the Election Commission (EC) trend after the party crossed the halfway majority mark amid the counting of votes on Wednesday. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who has already won from his Town Bordowali constituency, spoke exclusively to Republic on BJP's majority in trends, opposition, and its alliance with the Tipra Motha party.

Tripura CM Manik Saha speaks to Republic

Chief Minister Saha expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and leadership that has helped the party in getting the lead. He stated the saffron party was confident of forming the government for the second consecutive term.

"It is all because of our guardian and leader Prime Minister Modi who talks about development, be it his policies that have been implemented, or connectivity. Whatever the Prime Minister has promised, he has done it. Because of that the people have given the mandate in our favour. We were expecting more seats and will do a post-election analysis as to why it didn't happen".

He further said, "The date for the swearing-in ceremony will be decided after consultation with the Central leadership".

On being asked about the Congress-Left alliance, CM Saha stated, "Initially, when they had formed the alliance, we reacted at that time and said it is not a good but an unholy coalition, and the results have also spoken the same. The people had already decided to transfer the communist vote to us".

Tripura CM asserted that the developmental enhancement of the state will be PM Modi-led BJP government;'s top most priority. "Issues of job opportunities will be taken up, development initiatives are underway and we are going to accelerate it. Whether it is Agriculture, Tourism, health, or education sector, our government has already kickstarted the work in our previous term and will emphasise the enhancement work in this term."

In relation to the BJP's alliance with the recently-formed Tipra Motha party, Manik Saha said, "We have mentioned earlier that we do not agree with their demands. Nobody knows about the future but if it happens then we will decide. I would also like to congratulate them as they have contested the Vidhan Sabha polls for the first time and performed well".

According to the latest update, the results of 19 seats have been declared and the saffron party has registered victory on 12 seats, Tipra Motha Party on 5, and IPFT on 1. The Congress-Left alliance has only garnered 1 seat.