Manik Sarkar Claims '24 CPI(M) Members Killed' In Last 4 Years In Tripura Under BJP Rule

Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Tripura assembly and member of Communist Party of India (CPI) Manik Sarkar alleged that his party members of CPI(M) are being murdered in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Tripura is governed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) since 2018. LOP also alleges that justice has not been served to the 24 victims in the present BJP-IPFT government while talking to the press in Kamalpur, a South Tripura district on Monday.

"As many as 24 CPI(M) leaders and workers were murdered in the past four years and justice has not been done to none. The things will not move on in the way they (BJP-IPFT) think" Manik said.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee strongly denied all the allegations from the opposition and claimed that no political murder took place in the North-Eastern state since they came to power in 2018. He also alleged the previous governments for post-poll violence.

"This was for the first time, no political murder took place after 2018 Assembly elections. Earlier, we used to witness heavy post-poll violence", he said.

Manik Sarkar continuing his series of allegations against the government said that BJP led governments in the state are throttling down the voice of people, he also alleged the present government for not conducting free and fair elections. "People voices are being throttled. Elections are not taking place in a free and fair manner," the Leader of the opposition said.

Sarkar averred that those people who were fooled to vote for the present are realising their mistake. The LOP indirectly also talked about Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha the former members of BJP who recently quit the saffron party, to join the Congress party. He alleged that former BJP members are "repenting with folded hands" for joining the party. "The BJP MLAs, who had deserted the party and joined the Congress have been openly criticizing the BJP led government. Now, they are repenting for joining the saffron party with folding hands" said the LOP

Manik Sarkar called for an "eyeball to eyeball protest" in Tripura against the alleged wrongdoings of the present government.

Tripura Assembly

The previous state elections in Tripura took place in 2018. BJP had comfortably won 35 out of the 59 contested seats. BJP formed a collation government in the state with IPFT under the banner of NDA. Blip Kumar Deb is the current Chief Minister of the Northeast state. CPI(M) had won 16 seats in the previous polls. The saffron party had an enormous victory where they had won 217 seats of the contested 222 seats in municipal elections in the state, which concluded in November last year.

Input: PTI