PM Modi Assures Double-engine Govt Will Work To Full Potential Post BJP's Rousing NE Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked the people of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scored big in the Assembly elections in the northeast. Exuding his confidence in the Karyakartas belonging to the saffron party, PM Modi said, “I am proud of all BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots.”

Thanking the people of Nagaland, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the NDPP and BJP alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double-engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hard work which ensured this result.”

“Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. BJP will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots,” PM Modi said after BJP secured a second term in Tripura.

Promising to enhance the development works of Meghalaya, PM Modi wrote, “Grateful to all those who have supported BJP in the Assembly polls. We will keep working hard to enhance the development trajectory of Meghalaya and focus on empowering the people of the state. I am also thankful to our party workers for the effort they put.”

BJP scores big in northeast

The BJP and its alliance partners successfully crossed the halfway majority mark in the northeastern states of Tripura and Nagaland. Securing its second term in Tripura, the saffron party is all set to return to Nagaland with its coalition partner with the NDPP.

The BJP-IPFT alliance won 33 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, securing its return to power for the second time in a row. According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 32 seats while the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) got one, taking the total count of the party to 33 seats.

While the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance has crossed the 31-seat majority mark by winning 37 seats in the Nagaland Assembly polls, the party on the other hand managed to secure two seats in the state of Meghalaya.