PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Several Projects In Manipur, Tripura; Schedule Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday to oversee development projects in the North-Eastern states. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for nine projects worth over Rs 2,950 crores and to inaugurate 13 projects for approximately 1,850 crores in Manipur.

PM Modi to visit Manipur & Tripura. Here's the full schedule:

As per the predicted itinerary of PM Modi, he will be visiting Manipur first. He will be present at the Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal at around 11:15 pm. There, he will be laying the Foundation Stone of development projects and will dedicate the various Developmental Projects to the nation.

Later he will move to Tripura and will reach the Agartala Airport around 1:35 pm and inspect and inaugurate the new terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. Moving ahead,

At 2 pm, PM will be at Swami Vivekananda Maidan, Agartala, where he will launch, Mission 100 (Establishment of 100 Vidyajyoti Schools in Tripura) and Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana, among other projects.

These development projects were taken under the government's efforts to improve the infrastructure of the states and to enhance connectivity. The development projects will bolster tourism in the state. Projects developed in the region include roads, health infrastructure, drinking water supply, urban development, housing. Development of Thoubal multi-purpose water project is also among other projects.

The Prime Minister is also expected to lay the foundation stone for five National Highway Projects valued at over 1,700 crores. The development of these highways, which total more than 110 kilometres in length, will be a significant step toward improving the region's transportation and connectivity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala at roughly 2 p.m., as well as two significant development initiatives. An expense of Rs 450 crore was borne to revamp Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. It is a state-of-the-art structure with modern facilities and is supported by the latest IT- integration.