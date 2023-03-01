Tripura Assembly Poll Results 2023 LIVE: BJP Manik Saha Set To Return With Clear Majority

Quick links:
Tripura Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE updates
Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kiran Gitte briefed that no recounting demand or complaint was received from any political parties after the counting of the votes completes. He said, "Under the Election Commission (EC) guidance election was conducted here in Tripura. Results were announced at 6 pm. Throughout the election, EC protocols were followed and no recounting demand or complaint was received from any party. About 90% of the voting was witnessed."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked people of Tripura for supporting and showing faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing people, post declaration of result in the three Northeastern states, Shah said, "I thank Tripura for placing trust in BJP again. It is a victory of pro-development politics that BJP has delivered under PM Modi's leadership. Together we will move ahead and build a prosperous Tripura."
Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has congratulated Tripura Chief Minister for the major win and thanked his supporters who voted for his party. Deb Barma said, "The 2-year old party has become the second biggest party in Tripura due to the blessings of people. I have congratulated Tripura CM. Whenever we will conduct talks, I will talk about the issues."
He added that we are the second largest party so we will sit in the constructive opposition, but will not sit with CPM or Congress. We can sit independently. We will help the government as and when they need."
#WATCH | The 2-year old party has become the second biggest party in Tripura due to blessing of people...I have congratulated Tripura CM, whenever we will conduct talks, I will talk about the issue...: Tipra Motha Chairman, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma pic.twitter.com/fYD0ZsApB6— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Huge deployment of security forces throughout Tripura to prevent any kind of post poll violence after the results are out. Security forces have been deployed in big numbers and thorough checking is being conducted in the entire state.
The counting of all the 60 assembly seats is completed. According to the EC, the Bharatiya Janata Party and IPFT have registered a clear majority in 33 seats. On the other hand, Tipra Motha has won 13 seats. CPIM has won 11 seats and Congress won 3 seats.
As per the Election commission's trend, BJP has won a total of 31 seats with 39% of the vote share.
According to the EC, the Bharatiya Janata Party and IPFT have registered a clear majority in 31 constituencies. On the other hand, Tipra Motha has won 13 seats. CPIM has won 11 seats and Congress won 3 seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address BJP workers and supporters on Thursday as the party appeared set to retain power in Tripura on its own and with its senior ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland.
According to the EC, the Bharatiya Janata Party has registered victory in 22 constituencies and is leading in 10. The saffron party needs only seats to form govt of its own. On the other hand, Tipra Motha has won 11 seats and is currently leading on 2 seats. CPIM has won 6 seats and is leading in 5 while Congress won 2 seats and is leading in 1.
Responding to BJP's performance in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland elections, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that 2023 started on a positive note for the BJP. "For the first time in the northeast has come a region which is no more neglected. The new India, with the new northeast, is different. Northeast is now a vibrant region. Northeast people are now seeing the light of development. The transformation of Northeast only because of the commitment and vision of the Prime Minister," he said.
The celebration started at the BJP office, Agartala as the party inches towards the majority mark. Several top leaders including CM Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha member and former CM Biplab Deb and party spokesperson Sambit Patra were present with the party workers as they celebrated the party's performance in the election.
#WATCH | Tripura: Celebrations at BJP office in Agartala as the party has won 15 and is leading on 18 of the total 60 seats in the state.— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
CM Manik Saha, former CM and party MP Biplab Deb & party leader Sambit Patra join in the celebrations. pic.twitter.com/V1SWlYQN70
BJP has bagged 20 seats and is leading in 13 seats, according to EC. The party needs 11 seats to form a government on its own.
According to the EC, the saffron party is leading with around 39% of the vote share, CPIM (24.6%), Congress (8.6%) and Others (22%).
According to EC, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered victory in 13 constituencies. Tipra Motha has won 6 seats, Congress (1) and CPIM (1).
According to EC, Tipra Motha has won 4 seats and is leading in 8 seats. The ruling BJP has registered victory on 5 seats while leading in 28 other seats, as per the EC.
According to the EC, BJP has won 4 seats and is currently leading in 29 seats. IPFT and Tipra Motha have won 1 seat each, as per EC.
The BJP on Thursday said that it was ready to accept all demands of the Tipra Motha party, except for Greater Tipraland, if the new party led by former royal Pradyot Debbarma extends its support. The state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said his party was marching to form the next government in the state.
"We are forming the next government in the state as we have been saying since the beginning. Two central leaders -- Phanindranath Sarma and Sambit Patra -- are here to oversee the situation, and hopefully, more central leaders will be arriving today," he said.
On the possibility of taking the support of the Debbarma-led party, he said, "Except for Greater Tipraland, the BJP is ready to accept all their demands." The BJP was leading in 33 seats in the 60-member House, while its partner IPFT was ahead in one seat.
The Tipra Motha, which seemed to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support, was leading in 11 seats. The opposition Left-Congress alliance was ahead in 15 seats. Among others, the Tipra Motha is demanding a separate state of 'Greater Tipraland' for the indigenous population of Tripura. P
As BJP crosses halfway mark in Tripura, sweets are being distributed at CM Manik Saha's residence in Agartala
The BJP workers began celebrations at the party office as the saffron party got the majority in the EC trends. The workers raised Jai Shree Ram slogans.
BJP candidate Jadab Lal Debnath has won the Bagbassa constituency.
BJP is set to return to power in Tripura, as the party crosses the majority mark in the 60-seat Assembly, even as counting continues.
According to EC, BJP leads in 29 seats, Congress-left (13), Tipra Motha (16).
With the highest 40.6% vote share, the BJP alliance is leading, as per the ECI trends
Tripura DyCM Jishnu Debbarma, Ministers Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagban Das & BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya are trailing as per the ECI trend. Minister Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT) at 3rd place In his constituency
As per the ECI trend, BJP has taken over with the majority of 18 seats followed by Congress-left 14 seats. While Tipra Motha has garnered 12 seats.
Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman leading from the Agartala assembly constituency with a margin of 3668 votes in early trends. As per the ECI, The Congress-left alliance has managed to garner 10 seats out of 40 announced. The counting of votes is underway.
As per ECI, out of 29, BJP is leading on 14 seats, Tipra Motha on 6 seats, Congress on 4 and Communist party of India (marxist) leading on three seats
As BJP has been in lead since the early trends, the party workers celebrated on the streets of Tripura.
As per ECI's trend, BJP has crossed the halfway mark with a 47.8% vote share
AIFB-2.89%
AITC-0.76%
CPI-0
CPI(M)-19.75%
CPI(ML)(L)-0
Congress-16.14%
IPFT-0
NOTA-1.39%
RSP-0
Other-11.24%
BJP is leading in 7 seats and Congress on two while CPM has one seat.