Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 Results: BJP Gets Clear Majority; Read Full Winners List

The counting of votes for the 60-member Tripura assembly has concluded and the BJP alliance has registered victory with majority seats. Tripura's incumbent CM Manik Saha who has won from his own constituency Town Bordowali is all set to return to power. The single-phase polling of the northeastern state was held on February 16, marking the first round of polls in an electorally-crucial year. The state witnessed 87.76% polling on the day of the poll. This time a triangular electoral battle between BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress alliances, and the regional party of Tipra Motha is being witnessed.

As per the Election Commission reports, BJP comfortably managed to cross the halfway mark since the beginning of the counting. BJP which is in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has won 33 seats, and Tipra Motha has got 13 seats. While the Congress-Left alliance has garnered 11 and 3 seats respectively.

Here's who leads according to latest trends:-

CONSTITUENCIES WINNERS POLITICAL PARTY Simna Brishaketu Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath BJP Bamutia Nayan Sarkar CPI(M) Barjala Sudip Sarkar CPI(M) Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Congress Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP Town Bordowali Manik Saha BJP Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy Congress Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury BJP Mandaibazar Swapna Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Takarjala Biswajit Kalai Tipra Motha Party Pratapgarh Ramu Das CPI(M) Badharghat Mina Rani Sarkar BJP Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb BJP Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb BJP Golaghati Manab Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Suryamaninagar Ram Prasad Paul BJP Charilam Subodh Deb Barma Tipra Motha Party Boxanagar Samsul Haque CPI(M) Nalchar Kishor Barman BJP Sonamura Shyamal Chakraborty CPI(M) Dhanpur Pratima Bhoumik BJP Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Khowai Nirmal Biswas CPI(M) Asharambari Animesh Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinaki Das Chowdhury BJP Teliamura Kalyani Saha Roy BJP Krishnapur Bikash Debbarma BJP Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy BJP Matarbari Abhishek Debroy BJP Kakraban-Shalgara Jitendra Majumder BJP Rajnagar Swapna Majumder BJP Belonia Dipankar Sen CPI(M) Santirbazar Pramod Reang BJP Hrishyamukh Asoke Ch. Mitra CPI(M) Jolaibari Sukla Charan Noatia IPFT Manu Mailafru Mog BJP Ampinagar Pathan Lal Jamatia Tipra Motha Party Amarpur Ranjit Das BJP Karbook Sanjoy Manik Tripura Tipra Motha Party Raima Valley Nandita Debbarma(Reang) Tipra Motha Party Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb BJP Surma Swapna Das Paul BJP Ambassa Chitta Ranjan Debbarma Tipra Motha Party Karamchara Paul Dangshu Tipra Motha Party Chawmanu Sambhu Lal Chakma BJP Pabiachara Bhagaban Chandra Das BJP Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das BJP Chandipur Tinku Roy BJP Kailashahar Birajit Sinha Congress Kadamtala-Kurti Islam Uddin CPI(M) Bagbassa Jadab Lal Debnath BJP Dharmanagar Biswa Bandhu Sen BJP Jubarajnagar Sailendra Chandra Nath CPI(M) Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das BJP Pecharthal Santana Chakma BJP Kanchanpur Philip Kumar Reang Tipra Motha Party Sabroom Jitendra Chaudhury CPI(M)

