Tripura: Celebrations Galore At BJP Office In Agartala As Party Inches Towards Victory

The celebrations began at the BJP office, Agartala, on Thursday as the party inches towards the majority mark. Several top leaders including Chief Minister Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha member and former CM Biplab Deb, and party spokesperson Sambit Patra were present with the party workers as they celebrated the party's performance in the state election.

As per the Election Commission trends on all 60 seats, the BJP is leading in 5 and has won 27 seats.

The counting of votes for the 60-member Tripura assembly is currently underway. The election in the state took place on February 16 and the voter turnout was recorded at 87.76 percent.

Tripura Chief Minister won from Town Bardowali constituency

The Chief Minister won the Town Bardowali constituency in the Assembly polls, defeating Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha by a margin of 1,257 votes. Tripura CM received 19,586 votes.

He spoke to ANI after taking his winning certificate and said, "I am feeling good and after winning I am getting this certificate so what can be better than this."

BJP’s Tripura chief spokesperson hints at alliance with Tipra Motha

Meanwhile, BJP’s Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said on Thursday, March 2, that his party is ready to accept all the demands of Tipra Motha except the one for Greater Tipraland.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, the BJP chief spokesperson said, "We are ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland."

He also said that the party is moving towards forming its government in the state for the second consecutive term.

He said, "We are forming the next government in the state as we have been saying since the beginning. Two central leaders Phanindranath Sarma and Sambit Patra are here to oversee the situation, and hopefully, more central leaders will be arriving today.

PM Modi to address BJP workers and supporters in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to address the BJP members on Thursday as the party is set to retain power in Tripura.