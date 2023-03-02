Tripura Election Results: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Likely To Retain Power

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 32 constituencies in Tripura, according to the trends at 12:15 pm on Thursday, March 2, and is likely to retain power in the 60-member assembly. The ruling party has taken a big lead over its rivals - the Congress-Communist Party of India (Marxist) alliance and the Tipra Motha Party led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which ruled the state almost 20 years till it was routed in the 2018 Assembly polls by the BJP, is leading in 11 constituencies. The Congress party, on the other hand, is ahead on five seats whereas the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and one independent candidate are leading in one seat each.

BJP leader and Chief Minister Manik Saha, who contested the Assembly elections from the Town Bardowali constituency is currently leading with 16,446 votes with the Congress candidate Asish Kumar Saha trailing.

The BJP has fielded its candidates in 55 constituencies followed by CPI(M) and Tipra Motha having 43 and 42 candidates, respectively. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has put up 28 candidates whereas Congress is contesting on only 13 seats after entering into an alliance with the CPI (M).