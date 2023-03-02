Tripura Polls: BJP Hints At Alliance With Tipra Motha, But Won’t Accept Greater Tipraland

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has managed to secure a simple majority in the Tripura Assembly elections 2023, the party is not averse to entering into an alliance with the newly-formed Tipra Motha Party to ensure a bigger mandate. BJP’s Tripura unit chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said on Thursday, March 2, that his party is ready to accept all the demands of Tipra Motha except that one for Greater Tipraland.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the BJP chief spokesperson said, "We are ready to accept all demands of Tipra Motha, except for Greater Tipraland."

Chakraborty said that the party is heading towards forming its government in the state for the second consecutive term.

"We are forming the next government in the state as we have been saying since the beginning. Two central leaders Phanindranath Sarma and Sambit Patra are here to oversee the situation, and hopefully, more central leaders will be arriving today," he added.

According to the Election Commission of India trends at 2 pm, the Tipra Motha Party, which seemed to have support of the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), had won four seats and was leading in eight others. The opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist)-Congress alliance was ahead in 14 seats.

The BJP had won six and was leading in 27 other seats, giving the party a simple majority of 33 in the 60-member Assembly.

Demand for 'Greater Tipraland'

Tipra Motha Party’s main demand is a separate state of 'Greater Tipraland' for the indigenous population of Tripura. Led by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, the Tipra Motha was founded in 2019.

A former Congress leader Manikya Deb Barma was the president of the party’s state unit but he resigned after alleging that there were several corrupt leaders in the party and he was being pressured to accommodate more such leaders. Three outfits - The Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), Tipraland State Party (TSP) and IPFT (Tipraha) merged with Manikya Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha in 2021.

The counting of votes for the 60-member Tripura assembly is currently underway. The election in the state took place on February 16. The voter turnout was recorded at 87.76 percent.