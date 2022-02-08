Unaffected By Resignation Of 2 MLAs, Tripura BJP Avers 'we Have Comfortable Majority'

Downplaying the exit of two rebel MLAs, the Tripura unit of BJP said on Monday that their resignation was not unexpected and that the party still enjoys a comfortable majority in the state. Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from the Tripura Legislative Assembly ahead of the state assembly election next year.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Tripura Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs Sushanta Chowdhury said, "the whole episode of resignation is a part of deep-rooted conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government". In the same breath, he assured that the government is completely stable and enjoys a comfortable majority.

Reacting to Sudip Roy Barman's claims that their exit had reduced the government into a minority, Chowdhury said, "things will be clear with time. His claims are nothing short of a political gimmick. As soon as the appropriate time arrives, people of the state will know as to how many MLAs are on their side and how many have confidence in the present government."

The BJP leader said their resignations were not unexpected for the party and the rebel MLAs had tested all possible avenues to garner support from their contacts based in other parts of the state.

"They have been traveling across the state and holding meetings with people and party leaders to test political waters. At the end of the day, it is expected they would take such a step one day", Chowdhury claimed.

'Rebel MLAs quit for opportunists to catch fish in muddy water': BJP

Raising charges of ant-party activities on the rebel MLAs he said they were given ample opportunities by the party high command to return to the mainstream.

"Despite receiving a number of complaints and charges of anti-party activities, the party did not take any drastic steps. Instead, several initiatives were taken to bridge the differences. But, unfortunately, they choose to quit the party instead of reconciliation", said the minister.

Chowdhury claimed that both the MLAs have an "evil design" to create political turmoil in the state so that opportunists could catch fish in the muddy water. "After the 25 years, long murderous misrule of the Left in the state has ended. I urge all to protect and preserve this government that has brought smiles to the faces of lakhs of people," he said.

(With inputs from agency)