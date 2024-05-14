Trouble For Charanjit Channi: Punjab CEO Says His Remark on Poonch Attack Violated Poll Code

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Tuesday said that Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi terming the Poonch terror attack, in which an IAF soldier was killed, a "poll stunt" violated the model code of conduct.

The Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) has written to the Election Commission of India for further action on the matter.

"According to a report of the Jalandhar District Election Officer, it (Channi's remark) is the violation of MCC (model code of conduct)," Punjab CEO Sibin C told PTI on Tuesday.

One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on May 4.

Replying to reporters' questions on the attack on the IAF convoy, Channi had said, "These are all stunts, not attacks ('Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe' ). Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed to make the BJP win. There is no truth in it." "The BJP knows how to play with people's lives and bodies," he had further alleged while speaking to reporters in Jalandhar.

The former Punjab chief minister's remark had triggered a row with several political leaders seeking action in the matter.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur had termed Channi's remarks "deplorable" and asked the Congress leadership to seek an apology from the people of the country for insulting soldiers. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had called Channi's statement appalling and disrespectful towards soldiers.

Channi had later said that he was proud of the country's soldiers but targeted the Centre over the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, saying the government could not ascertain who carried out the attack.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)





